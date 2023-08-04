Schneider will be called up to the Blue Jays on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Schneider was a 28th-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, but he has steadily risen through the Jays' minor-league system and had exploded for a .969 OPS with 21 home runs and nine stolen bases through 87 games this season at Triple-A Buffalo. It's not exactly clear how he might fit into Toronto's lineup, but the 24-year-old has played pretty much every position on the diamond since beginning his professional career. Most of his starts with Buffalo have come at either second base or left field.