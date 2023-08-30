Schneider went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals.

The rookie got the Blue Jays on the board in the third inning with a solo shot off MacKenzie Gore. Schneider has started four straight games -- two at second base and one each at third base and left field -- as the Jays try to cover for the absences of Bo Bichette (quad) and Matt Chapman (finger), and he's racked up eight RBI, five runs and eight hits with six of them (three doubles and three homers) going for extra bases. Schneider's also hit fifth or higher in all four games, as manager John Schneider (no relation) rides the hot hand to try and spark an underachieving Toronto offense.