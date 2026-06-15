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Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Goes yard Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Schneider went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Getting the start at second base and batting eighth after Andres Gimenez (wrist) was a late scratch, Schneider took advantage of the opportunity by taking Jake Bird deep in the sixth inning to tie the game at 3-3, before the Blue Jays bullpen melted down in the ninth. The hits were his first in two games since rejoining the big-league roster, while the homer was just his second of the season in 40 MLB contests. If Gimenez ends up missing more time, Schneider could be in line for more than a short-side platoon role, as Ernie Clement would slide over from second base to cover shortstop.

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