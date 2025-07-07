Schneider is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Schneider will hit the bench for the series opener in Chicago after he had started in each of the past seven games while going 7-for-22 with two home runs, one double, one walk, five runs and four RBI. With Andres Gimenez (ankle) recently joining Daulton Varsho (hamstring) and Anthony Santander (shoulder) on the injured list, Schneider will likely be in store for at least a semi-regular role with Toronto until the team reclaims some health.