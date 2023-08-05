Schneider went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.

Called up from Triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day, Schneider got the start at second base and hit seventh in his debut and wasted no time making an impact, driving the third pitch he saw in the big leagues -- an 83.8 mph cutter from James Paxton -- deep over the Green Monster in the second inning. Schneider's numbers at Buffalo were impressive, and if he keeps hitting he could work his way into a short-side platoon role for the Jays, taking over at the keystone while Whit Merrifield spells one of the team's lefty-swinging outfielders. Santiago Espinal can also handle that role, but his .599 OPS on the season doesn't present a tough hurdle for Schneider to clear.