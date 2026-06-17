Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Homers in second straight game

Schneider went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Red Sox.

The mustachioed slugger launched a solo shot over the Green Monster off Payton Tolle in the fifth inning before banging an RBI double off the Fenway landmark in the sixth. The homer was Schneider's third of the season and second in as many games, and he looks locked in at the plate since rejoining the big-league roster over the weekend. In three contests since being called back up, Schneider's gone 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits.