Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Homers twice in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneider went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Yankees
Schneider hit a two-run homer in the first inning and went deep again in the seventh. The 26-year-old went 5-for-10 with three extra-base hits and four runs scored in the series against the Yankees after entering it just 3-for-23 over his previous 10 games. For the season, he's slashing .228/.380/.421 with three home runs, eight RBI and 11 runs scored across 71 plate appearances.
