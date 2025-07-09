Schneider is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

After a stretch of seven consecutive starts, Schneider has now hit the bench in two of the Blue Jays' last three contests, with both of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed pitchers. Schneider should be locked into a regular spot in the starting nine versus lefties, but left-handed hitters Joey Loperfido and Will Wagner could be prioritized ahead of Schneider when the Blue Jays face righties.