Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Idle Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneider is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
After a stretch of seven consecutive starts, Schneider has now hit the bench in two of the Blue Jays' last three contests, with both of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed pitchers. Schneider should be locked into a regular spot in the starting nine versus lefties, but left-handed hitters Joey Loperfido and Will Wagner could be prioritized ahead of Schneider when the Blue Jays face righties.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Swats homer Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Hitting bench Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Playing time trending up•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Homers twice in win•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Drives in three runs•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Late addition to lineup•