Schneider is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Guardians.
Schneider has gone 9-for-17 (.529) with two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored through his first four major-league games, but he'll take a seat Tuesday for the first time since his Aug. 4 promotion from Triple-A Buffalo. Cavan Biggio is playing second base and Whit Merrifield will cover left field.
