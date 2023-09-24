Schneider is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Schneider worked as Toronto's primary second baseman for the first half of September, but he's 0-for-30 over his past eight contests and will sit Sunday for the third time in five games. Whit Merrifield will start at second base and bat eighth in the series finale at Tampa Bay.
