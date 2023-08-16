Schneider is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Schneider was a popular waiver-wire pickup after he opened his big-league career with nine hits -- including two home runs -- in his first three games, but he's gone 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts over his subsequent four contests and no longer looks to be in store for steady playing time. He'll be on the bench for a third straight game Wednesday.
