Schneider will start in left field and bat second in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

The Blue Jays have mainly used Schneider in the short side of a platoon this season, but he'll stick in the lineup Sunday for a fourth straight contest and for a third consecutive matchup with a right-handed starter (Albert Suarez). Schneider seems to be pushing Nathan Lukes and Joey Loperfido for playing time in the corner outfield, but all three players could be in line for role reductions once Anthony Santander (shoulder/back) returns from the 60-day injured list, perhaps as soon as next weekend.