Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Sent back to minors

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

The Blue Jays optioned Schneider to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

Schneider has really struggled this season, slashing just .127/.295/.211 over 38 contests. With Yohendrick Pinango playing well and Nathan Lukes (hamstring) back from the injured list, Schneider is a roster casualty.

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!