Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Sitting against right-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneider is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
While the Blue Jays went up against left-handed starting pitchers in the previous three contests, Schneider led off in each of those games and went a collective 4-for-13 with two home runs, one double, one walk and four RBI. Schneider should remain a regular in the lineup against lefties, but he'll retreat to the bench Sunday while right-hander Tyler Glasnow toes the rubber for the Dodgers.
