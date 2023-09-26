Schneider is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

Schneider is without a hit in his past 30 at-bats and finds himself on the bench Tuesday for the fourth time in Toronto's past six games. The 24-year-old had one of the hottest bats in the majors after debuting in early August with seven homers and a 1.415 OPS in his first 21 contests, but his regression over the last couple weeks has been steep. Cavan Biggio has taken on a larger role of late and is batting cleanup as Toronto's second baseman Tuesday.