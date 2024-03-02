Schneider went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Getting the start at second base and batting third in a Blue Jays lineup that features only one other projected Opening day starter in Daulton Varsho, Schneider took Luke Weaver deep in the fifth inning for his first long ball of the spring. The 25-year-old made a spectacular MLB debut last August before cooling down, and with Cavan Biggio (shoulder) yet to see any Grapefruit League action, Schneider is getting an opportunity to prove he's ready to be the starter at the keystone, rather than a utility player.