Schneider went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

After homering Friday in his first big-league at-bat, Schneider made his second straight start at second base and was productive once again. Kevin Kiermaier has been on the bench for both those games, with Daulton Varsho shifting to center field and Whit Merrifield moving out to left, and if Schneider keeps raking, manager John Schneider (no relation) could have some tough lineup decisions to make.