Schneider went 2-for-3 with a pair of homers and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Twins.

Schneider got Toronto on the board with a solo shot off Simeon Woods Richardson in the second inning before cutting the deficit to 6-4 with his second homer in the fourth. It's the third two-homer game of the year for Schneider, who has just 10 long balls overall this season. Prior to Wednesday, the 26-year-old Schneider had gone just 1-for-12 in a part-time role in his previous six contests. He's now slashing .254/.373/.500 with 10 homers, 27 RBI and 27 runs scored across 169 plate appearances this year.