Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Lauer will shift to the bullpen for the remainder of the season, as the team transitions back to a five-man rotation, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lauer has generally been dependable as a back-end starter for the Blue Jays, but he was knocked around over his four appearances (three starts) in August, allowing 13 runs (11 earned) on 27 hits and six home runs over 18.2 innings. With Shane Bieber looking strong thus far since completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery and returning from the injured list, the Blue Jays were comfortable proceeding with five starters. Lauer will likely operate as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen, and if he performs well down the stretch, he could secure a spot on the Blue Jays' postseason roster.