Stanifer was diagnosed with an astigmatism this offseason, and with the issue now addressed by contact lenses, the 21-year-old right-hander is enjoying a breakout campaign, Mitch Bannon of the Athletic reports.

Selected in the 19th round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Stanifer posted ERAs north of 6.00 in his first two years as a pro, but things have clicked into place for him to begin 2025. Over 33 innings between Single-A and High-A, he's delivered a 1.64 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 51:18 K:BB, including seven strikeouts against only one walk in 3.1 frames during his second appearance for High-A Vancouver on Sunday. Stanifer has been coming out of the bullpen in a piggyback role behind Trey Yesavage, and it's not clear whether the Blue Jays view him as a starter or a reliever in the long run, but his arsenal -- which now includes a mid-90s fastball, a potential plus slider and a rapidly developing changeup -- could allow him to thrive either way.