Springer went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Marlins.

The veteran outfielder took Tyler Phillips deep for a solo shot in the seventh inning, giving the Blue Jays a vital insurance run in what was at the time a 4-0 lead. Springer has hit safely in seven straight games since returning from a concussion, batting .345 (10-for-29) with a double, a steal, seven RBI, eight runs and four of his 22 homers on the year.