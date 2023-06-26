Springer went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, a second run scored and two RBI in Sunday's win of the A's.

He got the 12-1 rout started by leading off the bottom of the first inning with a blast to left-center field off Luis Medina. It's the 55th leadoff homer of Springer's career, a total only surpassed by Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson's 81. Springer is closing out June with a bang, slashing .345/.391/.517 over his last 15 games with two of his 11 homers and two of his 12 steals on the season.