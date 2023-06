Springer went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

The 33-year-old made an impact as the Jays' leadoff hitter and helped the club jump out to a 6-0 lead that the pitching staff somehow managed to squander. Springer has five multi-hit performances in his last nine games, batting .353 (12-for-34) over that stretch, and he's now up to 11 steals on the season as he closes in on the career-high 16 he swiped back in 2015.