The Blue Jays have selected Wentworth with the 158th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Wentworth missed his first season at Kansas State due to Tommy John surgery, and only recently joined the rotation this spring. His fastball isn't anything special, sitting in the low-90s without much movement, but he has a potentially plus slider and plus changeup, so there's a pretty high ceiling here if everything goes perfectly with his health and command.