Blue Jays' Jesus Sanchez: Back in lineup Friday

Sanchez (chest) is back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.

Sanchez will play right field and bat seventh against right-hander Bubba Chandler. Sanchez was removed from Wednesday's contest against the Yankees and didn't start Thursday's series finale with left-hander Carlos Rodon on the mound. Sanchez has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, raising his slash line to .277/.316/.426 with five home runs, 21 RBI, 16 runs scored, one stolen base and a 7:29 BB:K across 155 trips to the plate.