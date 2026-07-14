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Blue Jays' Jesus Sanchez: Closing in on rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Blue Jays announced July 6 that Sanchez (ankle) has been running and hitting at the club's complex in Florida, MLB.com reports.

Sanchez hasn't yet been cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League during the All-Star break, but he could travel north following the break to receive a reassessment from Blue Jays doctors before reporting to a higher-level affiliate for game action. After Sanchez was placed on the shelf June 27 due to a right ankle sprain, the Blue Jays initially turned to Yohendrick Pinango as their primary left fielder, but Jonatan Clase has since supplanted Pinango as Sanchez's main replacement in the corner outfield.

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