Blue Jays' Jesus Sanchez: Swats first homer since return

Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Astros.

His sixth-inning homer off Hunter Brown tied the game at 3-3, setting the stage for the Blue Jays' victory in the 10th. It was Sanchez's first long ball in four games since coming off the IL, and he's settling back in as the top option in left field against right-handed pitching. On the season, the 28-year-old is slashing .270/.313/.438 through 77 contests with eight homers, one steal, 12 runs and 32 RBI.