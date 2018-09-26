Berti was called up by the Blue Jays on Wednesday and will make his major-league debut, batting ninth and playing second base against the Astros.

The 28-year-old career minor leaguer was traded away to Cleveland in April only to be sent back in June. He has a career .212/.290/.303 slash line in parts of four seasons at the Triple-A level. He has the ability to provide depth at second base, third base and left field.