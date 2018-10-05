Berti was designated for assignment by Toronto on Friday.

In order to make room for Julian Merryweather (elbow) -- who was acquired by the team as the player to be named later in the Josh Donaldson deal -- Berti was cast off the 40-man roster. Berti was called up by the Blue Jays in late September, and went 4-for-15 with two extra-base hits and two RBI during his first taste of the majors. The 28-year-old will take a spin through waivers to see where he will end up.

