Blue Jays' Jordan Luplow: Gets start at DH
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Luplow will DH and bat eighth Friday versus the Angels.
Luplow was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday afternoon and is jumping right into the Blue Jays' lineup against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Halos. Brandon Belt is sitting.
