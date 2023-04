The Blue Jays claimed Luplow off waivers from Atlanta on Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo.

Luplow will join a new organization after Atlanta dropped him from its 40-man roster and exposed him to waivers. The outfielder will report to Buffalo to begin his time in the Toronto system, but he could be an option for the Blue Jays at some point later this season as an outfielder who has a history of success against left-handed pitching.