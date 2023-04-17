site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Jordan Luplow: Moves back to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Apr 17, 2023
Blue Jays optioned Luplow to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
Toronto will swap Luplow out of its outfield in favor of Nathan Lukes, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. After being called up April 7, Luplow appeared in just four games for Toronto while getting six at-bats.
