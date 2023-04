Luplow was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays on Sunday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

The 29-year-old was optioned to the affiliate April 17 and will remain there after losing his spot on Toronto's 40-man roster. Luplow played in just four games while up with the Blue Jays early this season and went 0-for-6 with a walk, a run and four strikeouts.