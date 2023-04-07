site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Jordan Luplow: Recalled from Buffalo
RotoWire Staff
Apr 7, 2023
5:39 pm ET
Blue Jays recalled Luplow from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
After being DFA'd by Atlanta on Monday and claimed by the Jays on Wednesday, Luplow will now head north of the border to give Toronto more depth in the outfield. Nathan Lukes was optioned to Triple-A as a corresponding move.
