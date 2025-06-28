Rojas (abdomen) struck out nine and walked two over five scoreless, no-hit innings Thursday for Single-A Dunedin.

The 22-year-old lefty is on a rehab stint for High-A Vancouver due to an injury to his midsection sustained in April, and he appears just about ready to jump back in against Northwest League hitters. Over six appearances (five starts) between Dunedin and the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate, Rojas has posted a 1.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB through 18 innings. If he keeps dealing for Vancouver after being activated, Rojas should get his first taste of Double-A this summer.