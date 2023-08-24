Kiermaier isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup Thursday against the Orioles.

Kiermaier is 3-for-15 with a homer and three RBI since returning from the injured list Friday, and he'll get a breather for Thursday's series finale. Daulton Varsho will slide to center field in Kiermaier's absence, moving Whit Merrifield into left and Cavan Biggio in to start at the keystone.