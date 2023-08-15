Kiermaier (elbow) said he expects to be activated from the injured list Friday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Kiermaier took batting practice on the field ahead of Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, and he said he felt good swinging despite still having eight stitches in his right arm. The 33-year-outfielder is slashing .294/.362/.392 since the All-Star break and will slide back in as Toronto's primary center fielder once he returns from the IL.