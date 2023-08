Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

With the Blue Jays and Nationals getting together for a day game after a night game and wiht Washington bringing a southpaw (Patrick Corbin) to the hill, the lefty-hitting Kiermaier will exit the starting nine. Toronto will roll out an outfield of Whit Merrifield, Daulton Varsho and Cavan Biggio from left to right in the series finale.