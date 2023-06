Kiermaier is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Giants.

Whit Merrifield, Daulton Varsho and George Springer will start across the outfield for the Blue Jays as they face off against the Giants and opener Ryan Walker. Kiermaier figures to appear off the bench at some point in the contest. Beyond his tremendous defensive play in center, he carries a respectable .776 OPS through 215 plate appearances this year.