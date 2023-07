Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Kiermaier will get a breather for the matinee game after he went 5-for-14 with a solo home run, a double and two walks while starting each of the last four contests. With Kiermaier on the bench, the Blue Jays will roll out an outfield of Whit Merrifield, Daulton Varsho and George Springer from left to right.