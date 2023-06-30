Kiermaier (back) remains absent from the lineup Friday versus the Red Sox.
Kiermaier has been sidelined all week due to back spasms, though there's still no indication that he will require an injured list stint. Daulton Varsho is covering center field Friday and Whit Merrifield is in left, allowing Santiago Espinal to start at second base.
