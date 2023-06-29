Kiermaier (back) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Giants.

Kiermaier has been on the bench for four of the last five games as he battles back spasms. He's considered day-to-day for the time being, but an injured list stint will have to be mulled if he doesn't improve soon. Daulton Varsho will be in center field Thursday, Whit Merrifield will handle left and Santiago Espinal will cover second base.