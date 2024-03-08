Kiermaier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

The veteran center fielder led off the second inning by driving a Kenta Maeda offering into the bullpen in right-center field for his first long ball of the spring. Kiermaier is coming off his healthiest, and best, season since 2017, as he played in 129 games and posted a .741 OPS with eight homers and 14 steals while anchoring the best defensive outfield in the majors by a number of metrics. Back in Toronto on a one-year, $10.5 million contract, the Blue Jays will be content if the 33-year-old can simply repeat that performance.