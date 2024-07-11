The Blue Jays placed Kiermaier, who is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, on waivers, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The 34-year-old re-signed with Toronto on a one-year, $10.5 million contract during the offseason, but he's struggled at the plate in 2024 with a .183/.232/.290 slash line in 70 games. Given Kiermaiers' poor production and remaining salary, it's unlikely another team will be willing to put in a waiver claim.