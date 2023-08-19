Kiermaier will head to the bench Saturday against the Reds.
Kiermaier returned from a minimum-length trip to the injured list Friday after recovering from an elbow laceration. The veteran outfielder won't be asked to start on consecutive days immediately following his return, so it will be Daulton Varsho in center field Saturday with Whit Merrifield in Varsho's usual spot in left.
