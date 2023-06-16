Kiermaier isn't in Toronto's lineup Friday against the Rangers.
Lefty Martin Perez will start on the mound for the Rangers on Friday, so the left-handed bat of Kiermaier will remain in the dugout. Daulton Varsho will slide over to center field while Kiermaier sits, moving Whit Merrifield into left and Santiago Espinal in to start at second base while batting ninth.
