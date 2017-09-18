Blue Jays' Maximo Castillo: Shows growth in second pro season

Castillo went 6-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 1.29 WHIP while posting and impressive 52:7 K:BB over 10 starts this year in the Appalachian League.

The 18-year-old Venezuelan showed growth in his second professional season. Castillo improved his strikeout rate (9.9 K/9) while posting a phenomenal 1.3 BB/9 over 47.1 innings for Bluefield. The development of Castillo, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound right-hander and one of the Jays most-prized pitching prospects, should be interesting to watch as he'll likely jump to Low-A Lansing in 2018.