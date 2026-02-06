The Blue Jays invited Garkow to spring training Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garkow split his time between High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire during the 2025 season, striking out 86 batters across 53.2 innings while posting a 3.19 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. He'll get a look from the Blue Jays' pitching staff in spring training, but odds are that the 28-year-old will open the 2026 campaign in the minors.