Pearson (illness) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
The transaction has no bearing on Pearson's return timeline, as he's been out since the start of the season after a bout of mononucleosis interrupted his spring training and is already eligible to return from any injured list. He's made a pair of rehab appearances but may need a handful more before he's activated from the injured list.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Touches 96 mph in bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Another bullpen session scheduled•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Another bullpen on tap•