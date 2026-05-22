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Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Could come off IL on Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Lukes (hamstring) will travel to Toronto on Monday to determine whether he will be activated off the 10-day injured list, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lukes will be in the lineup for Single-A Dunedin over the weekend, and if he's progressed enough in his recovery from a left hamstring strain, then he could be reinstated from the IL for the start of Monday's home series against the Marlins. Yohendrick Pinango or Davis Schneider could be optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to make room on the Blue Jays' 26-man roster once Lukes is cleared to return.

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